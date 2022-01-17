UP Polytechnic 2021-22 semester exams postponed till further notice

UP Polytechnic exam 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic 2022 examination for the odd semester has been postponed till further notice. The decision has been taken due to a surge in the Covid- 19 cases. The revised dates of the examination will be intimated to the candidates through the official website- bteup.ac.in. Candidates are recommended to check the website regularly.

Polytechnic exams getting postponed for the time being. New semester online classes to begin from 22nd Jan. @UPGovt — ALOK KUMAR (@74_alok) January 16, 2022

The UP Secretary Technical and Vocation Education, Alok Kumar in his tweet, announced the postponement. Additionally, he also announced that the new semester will begin in an online mode from January 22, 2022.

Before the recent postponement, the exams were scheduled to be conducted from January 20, 2022. The examination will be conducted in an offline mode for a duration of three hours. A total of 100 multiple-choice questions will constitute the question paper.