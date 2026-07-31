UP Police Constable Result 2026 declared at uppbpb.gov.in; how to check scorecards

UP Police Recruitment: The exam is being held in two shifts for five days - August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 (Express image/ representative)

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the UP Police Constable Result 2026 today, July 31. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their results through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The recruitment examination was conducted on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026 for 32,679 Constable vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

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The result has been released in the form of a merit list. Candidates shortlisted in the written examination will now be called for the next stages of the recruitment process, including the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification and medical examination. The board is expected to announce the schedule for these stages separately on its official website.