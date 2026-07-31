UP Police Constable Result 2026 declared at uppbpb.gov.in; how to check scorecards

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the UP Police Constable Result 2026 today, July 31. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their results through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The recruitment examination was conducted on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026 for 32,679 Constable vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Police.
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The result has been released in the form of a merit list. Candidates shortlisted in the written examination will now be called for the next stages of the recruitment process, including the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), document verification and medical examination. The board is expected to announce the schedule for these stages separately on its official website.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their result:
Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.
Click on the UP Police Constable Result 2026 link available on the homepage.
Open the merit list PDF.
Search for the roll number using the Ctrl+F function.
Download and save the result for future reference.
Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list are advised to keep their original educational, identity and category certificates ready for the document verification process. They should also regularly visit the UPPRPB website for updates regarding the schedule of the PST, PET and other recruitment stages.