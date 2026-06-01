UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: City intimation slip issued at uppbpb.gov.in; exams at June 8

UP Police Constable city intimation slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotional Board (UPPRBP) has released the city intimation slip. The city intimation slip 2026 is available at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The recruitment process will select 32,679 candidates for the post of constable across the state, in various units.
The city intimation slip is allotted based on the candidate’s city preference mentioned in the application form. This slip consists of the exam centre name. The admit card, which is required to enter the exam hall, will be published later. Though it is expected that the admit card will be issued between June 1 and June 3, 2026.
The city intimation for UPPRBP consists of the candidate’s name, registration number, exam date, allotted city and district, shift timings and list of instructions which the candidates are supposed to follow on the day of the exam.
To download the city UPPRBP intimation slip, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1- Go to the official website of UPPRBP at uppbpb.gov.in.
Step 2- Click on the “UP Police, Constable City Slip 2026” link on the homepage.
Step 3-Enter the login details, registration number and date of birth.
Step 4- Click submit.
Step 5- The city intimation slip will appear on screen.
Step 6- Download and save it for future reference.
The exam for Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment will take place between June 8 and June 10, 2026, across the state. The exam is set to be conducted in offline mode, in various shifts, which consist of both the morning and afternoon shifts. The exam for UPPRBP consists of a total of 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions. The exam is for 300 marks, with each question carrying 2 marks. Candidates will get 120 minutes (2 hours) to complete the exam.
For every wrong answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted. Candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be called for the physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), and verification of documents.