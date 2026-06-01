UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: City intimation slip issued at uppbpb.gov.in; exams at June 8

The exam will be conducted in offline mode for 2 hour, (Express photo/ Representaive)

UP Police Constable city intimation slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotional Board (UPPRBP) has released the city intimation slip. The city intimation slip 2026 is available at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The recruitment process will select 32,679 candidates for the post of constable across the state, in various units.

The city intimation slip is allotted based on the candidate’s city preference mentioned in the application form. This slip consists of the exam centre name. The admit card, which is required to enter the exam hall, will be published later. Though it is expected that the admit card will be issued between June 1 and June 3, 2026.