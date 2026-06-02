UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Admit card to be declared at UPPRPB, exam to begin June 8

The exam will be conducted between June 8 to June 10, 2026.

UP Police Recruitment admit card date, 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotional Board (UPPRPB) will likely release the admit card this week. The city intimation slip was published on June 1, 2026. As the exam will start on June 8, students can expect that the admit card will be released on June 5 or June 6. However, no official dates have been announced yet. Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download it at their official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Last time, when the exam was conducted, the admit card was released on August 20, 2024. The exam was held between August 23 and August 25 and August 30 and 31.