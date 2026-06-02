UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Admit card to be declared at UPPRPB, exam to begin June 8

UP Police Recruitment admit card date, 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotional Board (UPPRPB) will likely release the admit card this week. The city intimation slip was published on June 1, 2026. As the exam will start on June 8, students can expect that the admit card will be released on June 5 or June 6. However, no official dates have been announced yet. Once the admit cards are released, candidates can download it at their official website, uppbpb.gov.in.
Last time, when the exam was conducted, the admit card was released on August 20, 2024. The exam was held between August 23 and August 25 and August 30 and 31.
To download the admit card, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UP Police Constable admit card 2026’.
Step 3: Enter the login credentials as required.
Step 4: Click on Submit.
Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.
The admit card consists of the applicant’s name, registration number, exam date, exam centre, shift timing, reporting and gate closing timing, applicant’s photograph, and signature. Additionally, a list of instructions is also mentioned in the admit card, which the candidates are supposed to follow on the day of the exam. UP Police will recruit 32,679 candidates for the constable posts in various units across the state.
The exam for UPPRPB will be held from June 8 to June 10, 2026. The question paper will consist of 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry 2 marks, making the exam 300 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours to complete the exam. The exam will be conducted in offline mode, in various shifts and timings, consisting of morning and afternoon shifts. 0.5 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.