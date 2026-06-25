UP Police Constable Exam 2026: UPPRPB releases provisional answer keys at uppbpb.gov.in

Candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be called for the physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), and verification of documents (Representative Image/AI)

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the provisional answer keys for the UP Police constable recruitment examination on the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can submit objections to the provisional answer key between June 20 and June 23. The board has provided this timeframe to allow candidates to report any discrepancies they find in the officially released answers.

The written exam for the recruitment was conducted throughout all 75 districts in UP on June 8, 9 and 10. As many as 28.86 lakh candidates had applied for 32,679 posts. On June 8, the first day of exams, 7,23,540 out of the 9,62,832 candidates who had registered took the exam. Meanwhile, 5 cases have been registered over the use of “unfair means” in the exams.