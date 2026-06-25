UP Police Constable Exam 2026: UPPRPB releases provisional answer keys at uppbpb.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the provisional answer keys for the UP Police constable recruitment examination on the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates can submit objections to the provisional answer key between June 20 and June 23. The board has provided this timeframe to allow candidates to report any discrepancies they find in the officially released answers.
The written exam for the recruitment was conducted throughout all 75 districts in UP on June 8, 9 and 10. As many as 28.86 lakh candidates had applied for 32,679 posts. On June 8, the first day of exams, 7,23,540 out of the 9,62,832 candidates who had registered took the exam. Meanwhile, 5 cases have been registered over the use of “unfair means” in the exams.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the UPPRPB answer key:
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the “UP Police, Constable Answer Key 2026” link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the login details, registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Click “Submit”. The provisional answer keys will appear on screen.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
With the help of the answer key, candidates can get an estimate of their score in the exam.
The examination was conducted in offline mode across multiple shifts, including morning and afternoon sessions. The UPPRPB exam comprised 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 300 marks, with each question worth 2 marks. A negative marking scheme was applicable, with 0.5 marks deducted for every incorrect answer. Candidates were allotted 120 minutes (2 hours) to complete the test.
Candidates who will qualify the UP Police constable recruitment written examination will be shortlisted for the next stages of the recruitment process, including the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and document verification.
The board stated that extensive monitoring measures were implemented to ensure a transparent and fair examination process. These included CCTV surveillance at examination centres, along with the deployment of static magistrates, supervisors, and police personnel to oversee the conduct of the exams.