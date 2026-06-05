UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Out: How to download hall ticket online?

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) issued the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 on June 4. Eligible candidates can access and download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep their registration details handy before visiting the official portal.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 9, and 10 across various examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. The city intimation slip was also released earlier this week on June 1. UP Police will recruit 32,679 candidates for the constable posts in various units across the state.

UPPRPB admit card 2026: How to download?

Follow these steps to download the admit card: