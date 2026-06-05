UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Out: How to download hall ticket online?

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially issued the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 on June 4. Eligible candidates can access and download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 5, 2026 11:21 AM IST
UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 OutUP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 Out (image: ai generated)
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The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) issued the UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 on June 4. Eligible candidates can access and download their respective admit cards by visiting the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep their registration details handy before visiting the official portal.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 9, and 10 across various examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. The city intimation slip was also released earlier this week on June 1. UP Police will recruit 32,679 candidates for the constable posts in various units across the state.

UPPRPB admit card 2026: How to download?

Follow these steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UP Police Constable admit card 2026’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login credentials as required

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: A new window will open, displaying the admit card on screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference

The admit card is an important document containing essential information like the candidate’s name, roll number, address of the examination centre, shift timing, reporting time, examination date, candidate’s photograph, signature, and some last day instructions. Candidates should note that without the admit card, entry will not be permitted to them.

Exam pattern:

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The question paper will consist of 150 objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry 2 marks, making the exam 300 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours to complete the exam. The exam will be conducted in offline mode, in various shifts and timings, consisting of morning and afternoon shifts. 0.5 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The question paper will cover General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude, including IQ and Reasoning Ability.

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