UP PCS 2026 Registration deadline extended till August; check revised schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the deadline for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) preliminary exam 2026 to August 3. The commission has provided an opportunity for all the candidates who could not submit their application forms due to technical issues or other reasons to complete their registration.
Earlier, the application form for the UP PCS Exam 2026 was scheduled to be closed on July 27, with the last date to make corrections in the form till August 3. With the revised schedule, candidates can still apply online for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh civil services examination by visiting the official website of the commission – uppsc.up.nic.in.
Candidates will be required to submit all their personal and academic details to apply for the UP PCS Exam 2026, along with the registration fee. The application fee for the general, OBC, and EWS category is Rs 125, for SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen is Rs 65, and for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), it is Rs 25. This exam will be conducted in three stages, with the first stage, i.e. UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2026 scheduled for Sunday, December 6, 2026 and main.
The commission will release the exam dates for the UPPSC PCS Main examination 2026 and personality test in due course. While filling out the application form, candidates should make sure that they satisfy all the requirements prescribed by the commission, as failing to meet any of the criteria would lead to the cancellation of the registration.
As the commission has now revised the UP PCS 2026 registration schedule, candidates can check the new dates in the table given below.
|Last date to submit online application
|August 3, 2026
|Last date to make application fee payment
|August 3, 2026
|Last date to edit the application form
|August 10, 2026
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus and other crucial details about the UP PSC 2026 exam in the official exam advertisement available on the official website of the commission.