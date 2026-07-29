UP PCS 2026 Registration deadline extended till August; check revised schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the deadline for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) preliminary exam 2026 to August 3. The commission has provided an opportunity for all the candidates who could not submit their application forms due to technical issues or other reasons to complete their registration.

Earlier, the application form for the UP PCS Exam 2026 was scheduled to be closed on July 27, with the last date to make corrections in the form till August 3. With the revised schedule, candidates can still apply online for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh civil services examination by visiting the official website of the commission – uppsc.up.nic.in.