UP: On day 1, over 2.39 lakh students skip board exams

Outside an examination centre in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express photo) Outside an examination centre in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express photo)

ON THE first day of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education exams held for the 2019-20 academic session on Tuesday, more than 2.39 lakh students did not appear for the exams. Of these students, more than 1.57 lakh students are from class 10 (high school) and 82,091 are from the intermediate.

The data was based on the information forwarded by district and divisional level control rooms till 7 pm. According to a statement issued by the board secretary office, 34 students were “caught using illegal means to get benefit in the exams.” While 27 of them (26 boys and one girl) were from high-school, the other seven boys were in intermediate. A total of seven FIRs have also been registered in connection with irregularities.

A total number of 56,01,034 have registered for the UP board exams for the academic session 2019-20. The number of registrations this year is around 1.94 lakh less than last year and around ten lakh lesser than in 2018. This year, in high school, a total of 30,33,961 students have registered while a total of 25,67,073 have registered for the intermediate examination. Among the total registered in high school, 30,12,855 are regular students while 21,106 are enrolled under the private category. In intermediate, 24,96,531 students are regular and the other 70,542 students are private.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also has the charge of secondary and higher education, had earlier said that this time, there are 1.90 lakh CCTV cameras installed in total 94,000 examination rooms which has 1.88 lakh invigilators. Two toll free numbers – 18001805310/5310 – have also been launched, on which students and others can call between 8 am to 8 pm for any help.

This year the government has taken som new initiatives, such as the CCTV cameras also have voice recording facility and there are Wi-Fi routers in every centre to make live telecast possible. This year the high school exams are scheduled to be finished in 12 working days and intermediate in 15 working days. The results will be declared on April 24.

