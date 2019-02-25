UP: Notices to 128 schools functioning without recognition

Notices have been issued to as many as 128 primary and junior high schools in Etawah on Saturday as they were found to be functioning without recognition of the state’s Basic Education Department.

In the notices, Etawah district administration directed the school authorities to close down the institutes, failing which action would be taken against them. Around 6,000 students were studying in these 128 schools.

The district administration has formed three teams to monitor these schools. The team consisting officials from the district administration and the police would start visiting these schools from Monday and ensure they are closed.

“The process to identify sch-ools running without recognition started around four months back. A team of basic education department visited each schools of the district and checked its recognition. The team found 128 schools running without recognition from the Basic Education Department,” said officiating Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Etawah, Rajesh Chowdhary.

Block Education Officer, Rajesh Chowdhary is holding charge of BSA. He added that recently the district administration decided to start process and on Saturday notices were issued to all 128 schools.

Chief Development Officer, Etawah, R G Arya said if school authorities refused to take notices, then it would be pasted on the wall of schools. “We would ensure that these unaffiliated schools are shut down,” said CDO.

He added that three separate teams have been formed to keep a check on these schools.

“If the school authorities did not follow direction, then fines would be imposed on them. If needed, legal action would also be taken,” said CDO.

“Teams would also be meeting parents of the students studying in these schools and make arrangements for the admission of the students in nearby government-affiliated and government schools.” Last month, Bhadohi administration sealed 96 primary and junior high schools after they were found to be functioning without recognition of the state’s Basic Education Department.