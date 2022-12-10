scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice filling process for mop up round begins

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registered candidates can fill their choices at the official website- upneet.gov.in. The choice filling window is open till December 13.

upneet.gov.in, UP NEET UG, UP NEET UG Counselling, UP NEET UG Counselling 2022, UP NEET UG mop up round, UP NEET UG mop up round choice fillingUP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The results of the mop up round will be declared on December 15 (Image credit: Pexels.com/ Representative Image)

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Lucknow today began the choice filling process for mop-up round of Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling 2022. Candidates can fill their choices at the official website— upneet.gov.in.

Also read |NEET UG Counselling 2022: Final result of mop up round released

The choice filling window is open till December 13. Results of the mop up round will be declared on December 15. Selected candidates will be able to download their allotment letter and report to allotted colleges from December 16 to 18.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to fill choices

Step 1: Visit the official website— upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on choice filling tab from the menu bar and click on MBBS/BDS

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patternsPremium
Behind Mumbai’s unusually foul air, changes in wind patterns
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal PradeshPremium
How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Delegation dilemma as Supriya Sule raises Maharashtra...
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centresPremium
The worry: AIIMS breach may hit its linked centres

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, password and security captcha and login

Step 4: Once logged in, select the college of your choice and submit

Candidates have to lock their choices after submitting, if they fail to do so, they will be debarred from the seat allotment process.

Advertisement
Also read |NMC releases revised MBBS calendar, curriculum; detailed schedule here

Students selected for state government colleges have to pay a security deposit worth Rs 30,000 while those selected for private medical colleges will have to pay Rs 2,00,000 and those in private dental colleges will have to pay Rs 1,00,000.

Candidates allotted colleges in the mop up round, their admission process will be completed at the designated nodal centre. Students who get selected for private medical/dental colleges have to pay the tuition fee through a bank draft in the name of the Director General of Medical Education and Training

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-12-2022 at 02:14:54 pm
Next Story

US slaps sanctions against Indian national and others for human rights abuses and violations on behalf of N Korea

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close