UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice filling process for mop up round begins

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Lucknow today began the choice filling process for mop-up round of Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling 2022. Candidates can fill their choices at the official website— upneet.gov.in.

Also read | NEET UG Counselling 2022: Final result of mop up round released

The choice filling window is open till December 13. Results of the mop up round will be declared on December 15. Selected candidates will be able to download their allotment letter and report to allotted colleges from December 16 to 18.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to fill choices

Step 1: Visit the official website— upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on choice filling tab from the menu bar and click on MBBS/BDS

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number, password and security captcha and login

Step 4: Once logged in, select the college of your choice and submit

Candidates have to lock their choices after submitting, if they fail to do so, they will be debarred from the seat allotment process.

Advertisement

Students selected for state government colleges have to pay a security deposit worth Rs 30,000 while those selected for private medical colleges will have to pay Rs 2,00,000 and those in private dental colleges will have to pay Rs 1,00,000.

Candidates allotted colleges in the mop up round, their admission process will be completed at the designated nodal centre. Students who get selected for private medical/dental colleges have to pay the tuition fee through a bank draft in the name of the Director General of Medical Education and Training