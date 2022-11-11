scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: DMET issues schedule, time for round 2

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The candidates can register at the official website- upneet.gov.in. The tentative date of results is either November 20 or 21.

upneet.gov.in, UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling, UP NEET 2022, UP NEET UG 2022, UP NEET Counselling, UP NEET counselling 2022, UP NEET UG counselling round 2, UP neet ug 2022 counselling scheduleUP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The tentative date for release of merit list is November 14 (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representative Image)

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh today issued the schedule for round 2 of counselling for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET)-UG 2022. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website– upneet.gov.in.

The online registration began today and will go on till November 14, till 2 pm. Students can deposit their security from today till November 15. The tentative date for the declaration of merit list is November 14.

The verification of documents will take place from November 12 to 15. The online choice filling will commence from November 16 at 4 pm till 2 pm of November 18.

Read |NEET PG Counselling 2022: SC orders states, UTs to complete round 2 by November 16

The results will be declared on November 20 or 21. Candidates will be able to download the allotment letter from November 21 to 24.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda PatiyaPremium
Daughter of Gujarat riot convict is BJP’s candidate from Naroda Patiya
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...

Students who registered during the first round of counselling do not have to register in the second round. Similarly if the document verification has been done they need not go through the process again.

The candidates who did not register during the first round of counselling have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000.

Also read |NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 schedule extended; check revised dates

The security deposit for state-run government medical and dental colleges is Rs 30,000. Whereas, the security deposit for private medical colleges is Rs 2 lakh and private dental colleges is Rs 1 lakh.

Advertisement

If the candidate registered during round 1 of counselling but could not pay the security deposit they can do so now and participate in this round of counselling.

Students who received allotment letters during the first round of counselling but did not take admission or resigned their seats, those students can deposit the security and take part in this round of counselling from November 15. Candidates should keep checking the official website for any updates.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 11:21:57 pm
Next Story

Parliament’s Winter Session likely to commence from Dec first week in old building

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement