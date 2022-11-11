UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: DMET issues schedule, time for round 2

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh today issued the schedule for round 2 of counselling for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET)-UG 2022. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website– upneet.gov.in.

The online registration began today and will go on till November 14, till 2 pm. Students can deposit their security from today till November 15. The tentative date for the declaration of merit list is November 14.

The verification of documents will take place from November 12 to 15. The online choice filling will commence from November 16 at 4 pm till 2 pm of November 18.

The results will be declared on November 20 or 21. Candidates will be able to download the allotment letter from November 21 to 24.

Students who registered during the first round of counselling do not have to register in the second round. Similarly if the document verification has been done they need not go through the process again.

The candidates who did not register during the first round of counselling have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000.

The security deposit for state-run government medical and dental colleges is Rs 30,000. Whereas, the security deposit for private medical colleges is Rs 2 lakh and private dental colleges is Rs 1 lakh.

If the candidate registered during round 1 of counselling but could not pay the security deposit they can do so now and participate in this round of counselling.

Students who received allotment letters during the first round of counselling but did not take admission or resigned their seats, those students can deposit the security and take part in this round of counselling from November 15. Candidates should keep checking the official website for any updates.