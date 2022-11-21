scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Merit list for Mop Up round released

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Merit list released at the official website- upneet.gov.in. These students will get admission into MS, MD, MDS, DNB courses.

https://indianexpress.com/article/education/up-neet-pg-counselling-2022-merit-list-for-mop-up-round-released-upneet-gov-in-8279647/UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: 1612 candidates named in the list for MD/MS courses (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representative Image)

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Director General of Medical Education and Training today released the merit for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET) PG for the mop up round. These students will get admission into MS, MD, MDS, DNB courses. Candidates can check the list at the official website– upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check merit list

Step 1: Go to the official website– upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link merit for the respective course

Step 3: View the merit list and download it for future reference

There are a total of 1612 named in the merit list for MD,MS, and Diploma Medical. A total of 140 candidates have been named in the list for MDS and 199 candidates for DNB.

The candidates named in the list will now be able to fill their choices online from 4 pm of November 22 till November 24. The results will be declared on November 26. The selected candidates will be able to download the allotment letter and report to allotted colleges from November 27 to 30.

The counselling process for the mop up round was supposed to begin from November 14 earlier and conclude on November 24. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any updates and details.

