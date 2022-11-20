UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Merit list for mop up round likely to be released tomorrow

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday issued the revised schedule for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET) PG revised schedule for mop-up round counselling. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website– upneet.gov.in

As per the revised schedule the merit list will be declared on November 21. Candidates will be able to fill their choices online from 4 pm of November 22 till November 24. The results will be declared on November 26.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check merit list

Step 1: Go to the official website– upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UP NEET PG- 2022 Counselling mop up round

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as your registration number, password, etc…

Step 4: View the merit list and download it for future reference

The counselling process for mop up round was earlier suppose to begin from November 14 with the release of merit list and end on November 24 as the last date to report to the allotted college.

The selected candidates will be able to download the allotment letter and report to allotted colleges from November 27 to 30. Applicants are requested to keep checking the official websites– upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in from time to time for all updates regarding the counselling.