scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Merit list for mop up round likely to be released tomorrow

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Director General of Medical Education and Training has released the revised schedule of UP NEET PG counselling of mop up round at the official website- upneet.gov.in

upneet.gov.in, UPNEET, UP NEET PG, UP NEET PG 2022, UP NEET PG Counselling 2022, UP NEET PG Counselling Mop Up round, UP NEET PG Counselling Mop Up round revised scheduleUP NEET PG Counselling 2022: The counselling for mop up round was earlier supposed to begin from November 14. (Express Photo/ Representative Image)

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Director General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday issued the revised schedule for Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET) PG revised schedule for mop-up round counselling. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website– upneet.gov.in

Read |NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC announces provisional result of Mop Up round

As per the revised schedule the merit list will be declared on November 21. Candidates will be able to fill their choices online from 4 pm of November 22 till November 24. The results will be declared on November 26.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check merit list

Step 1: Go to the official website– upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on UP NEET PG- 2022 Counselling mop up round

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar rowPremium
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar row
Apple iPad 2022 review: The budget iPad now has more ammunitionPremium
Apple iPad 2022 review: The budget iPad now has more ammunition
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as your registration number, password, etc…

Step 4: View the merit list and download it for future reference

Also read |INI CET January 2023 session result announced @ aiimsexam.ac.in; here’s how to check

The counselling process for mop up round was earlier suppose to begin from November 14 with the release of merit list and end on November 24 as the last date to report to the allotted college.

Advertisement

The selected candidates will be able to download the allotment letter and report to allotted colleges from November 27 to 30. Applicants are requested to keep checking the official websites– upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in from time to time for all updates regarding the counselling.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 09:32:27 pm
Next Story

Chris Hemsworth to take break from acting. Here’s why

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement