UP NEET counselling 2020 registrations on, here’s all you need to know for admission to MBBS, BDS

UP NEET counselling 2020: Uttar Pradesh has started the online counselling process for admission to medical and dental college admissions. While the MCC has been conducting the counselling for the all India quota, the remaining seats will be filled by the states respectively. Those who wish to take admission on state-based colleges can register themselves at upneet.gov.in. The registration deadline will close on November 8.

The choice filing window will remain open till November 9. The choice filling process will be conducted till November 10. Based on the choice of candidates and merit, the list of registered candidates will be released on November 9. The seat allotment result will be declared on November 11 or 12, as per the schedule.

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2000. Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at nodal centres selected by them. When finally selected, candidates will have to deposit a security fee to book a seat. For government college, the fee will be Rs 30,000 and for private medical college, it will be Rs 2 lakh and one lakh for private dental college seats.

Every medical college has 15 per cent seats reserved under the All India quota (AIQ) which are filled centrally while the rest are filled by the respective state.

This year, over 14.37 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam. Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab has topped this year’s NEET by scoring full 720 marks. While Uttar Pradesh’s Akanksha Singh has got rank 2. She has also scored a perfect 720 marks.

