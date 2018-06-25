UP NEET Counselling 2018: Provisional merit list released at updgme.in, counselling dates

UP NEET merit list 2018: The first round of the counselling will begin from July 2-4. The first round of the counselling will begin from July 2-4.

UP NEET merit list 2018: The provisional merit list of Uttar Pradesh (UP) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been released by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Research (DGMER), Uttar Pradesh today, on June 25. All those who had appeared for the counselling can check the same at the official website — updgme.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2018 examination was conducted on May 6 and the result was out on June 4. NEET is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India.

For the process of document verification, the candidates have to visit the centres opted by the candidates at the time of counselling process. Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped). The first round of the counselling will begin from July 2-4.

UP NEET Counselling 2018: How to download merit list

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Counselling and allotment’, click on ‘State merit list UP – NEET UG-2018’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the rank, roll number, name, marks and percentile of candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Documents needed for counselling

— Proof of date of birth (Secondary School Certificate) (Original and two self-attested photocopies).

— Certificate and mark sheet of the qualifying examination issued by the Board/University (Original and two self-attested photocopies). In case the original certificate is not awarded at the level of the School, provisional certificate/ downloaded copy of mark sheet duly authenticated by concerned the school principal.

