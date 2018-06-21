UP NEET Counselling 2018: Online registration begins, merit list on June 25

UP NEET Counselling 2018: The provisional merit list will be released on June 25, 2018. UP NEET Counselling 2018: The provisional merit list will be released on June 25, 2018.

UP NEET Counselling 2018: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Research (DGMER), Uttar Pradesh has commenced online registration registration process for NEET Counselling 2018. All the students who want to get admitted in the medical colleges of the state have to apply for the online counselling process at the official website, upneet.gov.in. The provisional merit list will be released on June 25, 2018. For the process of document verification, the candidates have to visit the centres opted by the candidates at the time of counselling process.

The result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) NEET 2018 examination was declared on June 4. The examination was conducted on May 6, 2018 for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in India in medical/dental colleges run with the approval of the Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. The exam was conducted in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Documents required during counselling

— Proof of date of birth (Secondary School Certificate) (Original and two self-attested photocopies).

— Certificate and mark sheet of the qualifying examination issued by the Board/University (Original and two self-attested photocopies). In case the original certificate is not awarded at the level of the School, provisional certificate/ downloaded copy of mark sheet duly authenticated by concerned the school principal.

Who all can appear for NEET UG 15 per cent AIQ counselling?

Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

This year, Kalpana Kumari has obtained the All India Rank 1 in NEET UG 2018 with 99.99 percentile. She has obtained 171 out of 180 in physics, 160 out of 180 in Chemistry, 360 out of 360 in Biology (Biology and Zoology). Overall her score is 691 out of 720.

