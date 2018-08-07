UP NEET 2018: Second round counselling choice filling starts on August 10

UP NEET 2018: Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh (UPDGME) will release the result for second round of counselling on August 12 and 13 UP NEET 2018: Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh (UPDGME) will release the result for second round of counselling on August 12 and 13

UP NEET 2018: The schedule for the choice filling process for the state quota seats has been released. The choice filling process for the second round of counselling will be conducted between August 10 to 12. Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh (UPDGME) will release the result for second round of counselling on August 12 and 13 at the official website, updgme.in, and the allotment letters will be available for download from August 13 to 17. The admission process at the allotted college will be conducted between August 13 to 17, except August 15.

UP NEET Counselling 2018: How to download merit list

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Counselling and allotment’, click on ‘State merit list UP – NEET UG-2018

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the rank, roll number, name, marks and percentile of candidate

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

For the process of document verification, the candidates have to visit the centres opted by the candidates at the time of counselling process. Only those candidates can appear for the counselling who have qualified NEET UG 2018, obtaining a minimum of 50 per cent (40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC and 45th percentage for general-physically handicapped).

Documents needed for counselling

— Proof of date of birth (Secondary School Certificate) (Original and two self-attested photocopies)

— Certificate and mark sheet of the qualifying examination issued by the Board/University (Original and two self-attested photocopies). In case the original certificate is not awarded at the level of the School, provisional certificate/ downloaded copy of mark sheet duly authenticated by concerned the school principal.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd