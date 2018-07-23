UP, MP and West Bengal record highest ragging complaints: HRD data

A student walks past a hoarding urging students to avoid ragging in Delhi University. Express photo by Oinam Anand A student walks past a hoarding urging students to avoid ragging in Delhi University. Express photo by Oinam Anand

In the last three years, the reports on ragging in universities and higher educational institutions (HEIs) have doubled with most of them received from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The number of complaints of ragging received in 2015 were 423, most of them from West Bengal, mentioned Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The number rose to 5,215 in 2016 and 901 in 2017, according to the data. Last year, maximum complaints were received from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, as reported by PTI.

“Out of a total of 1,839 complaints of ragging received by the UGC during the last three years, students have been punished in 812 cases, including suspension in 309 cases,” Javadekar said. During the three years, no complaints were received from institutions or varsities in Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Lakshadweep.

“On receipt of a complaint of ragging, the educational institution concerned constitutes an anti-ragging committee to examine and investigate the incident and to submit a report to the institution. “On basis of the report, the institution takes action against the culprits and if requested sends an action taken the report to the HRD Ministry or the UGC,” Javadekar added.

