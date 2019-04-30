Toggle Menu
UP Madrasa board result 2019 declared, how to check

The students who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website, madrasaboard.upsdc.gov.in. The examinations were conducted in the month of February or March

UP Madrasa board result is available at madrasaboard.upsdc.gov.in 

UP Madrasa board result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Madrasa board has declared the results of Class 10, 12 examinations. The students who had appeared in the examinations can check the results through the official website, madrasaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

The Madrasa Class 10, 12 examinations were conducted in the month of February or March. In case due to heavy traffic, students are unable to open these websites, they can also view it at indiaresults.com.

UP Madrasa Class 10, 12 results declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, madrasaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

UP board holds supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 usually in the first week of June or July. The examinations get concluded by the second week of July.

This will be held for students who flunk in either one or two subjects. In 2016, about 1.45 lakh students appeared for this exam. Students of vocational courses in the higher secondary who have not passed, or were absent in main examinations also get the second chance.

