UP Madarsa Board Results Declared: 88.26% students pass, girls outshine boys

The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board on Saturday declared the results of the munshi/maulvi (secondary) and alim (senior secondary) examinations for 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 88.26%.
As many as 55,788 of a total of 80,933 registered students cleared the examinations, with girls outperforming boys across categories.
According to the results, 29,229 girls passed with a success rate of 94.30%, while 26,559 boys qualified with a pass percentage of 85.13%.
In the Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary) examination, 47,036 of 62,232 registered students had appeared.
A total of 41,426 candidates passed, taking the overall result to 88.07%. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.46% (21,407 candidates), while 84.72% boys (20,019) cleared the examination with .
Similarly, in the Alim (Senior Secondary) examination, 18,701 students had registered and 16,175 appeared. Among them, 14,362 students passed, resulting in an overall success percentage of 88.79%. Girls once again led the results, with 7,822 passing at a success rate of 90.88%, compared to 6,540 boys who passed with 86.42%.
The examinations were conducted under CCTV surveillance and monitored directly from the Madarsa Board headquarters to ensure a cheating-free process. The state government said the measures reflected its focus on transparency and quality in madarsa education.
Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said the state government was committed to modernising madarsa education under the vision of “Quran in one hand and computer in the other”, as advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Students can check their results on the official Madarsa Board website.