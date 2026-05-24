UP Madarsa Board Results Declared: 88.26% students pass, girls outshine boys

In the Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary) examination, 47,036 of 62,232 registered students had appeared.

The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board on Saturday declared the results of the munshi/maulvi (secondary) and alim (senior secondary) examinations for 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 88.26%.

As many as 55,788 of a total of 80,933 registered students cleared the examinations, with girls outperforming boys across categories.

According to the results, 29,229 girls passed with a success rate of 94.30%, while 26,559 boys qualified with a pass percentage of 85.13%.

In the Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary) examination, 47,036 of 62,232 registered students had appeared.

A total of 41,426 candidates passed, taking the overall result to 88.07%. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 91.46% (21,407 candidates), while 84.72% boys (20,019) cleared the examination with .

Similarly, in the Alim (Senior Secondary) examination, 18,701 students had registered and 16,175 appeared. Among them, 14,362 students passed, resulting in an overall success percentage of 88.79%. Girls once again led the results, with 7,822 passing at a success rate of 90.88%, compared to 6,540 boys who passed with 86.42%.