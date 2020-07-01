UP Madarsa Board result 2020 today: How to check result online

UP Madarsa Board result today at madrasaboard.upsdc.gov.in (Express Photo) UP Madarsa Board result today at madrasaboard.upsdc.gov.in (Express Photo)

UP Madarsa Board result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education will declare the result of class 10 and 12 examinations conducted under Madrasa today. As per the reports, the result will be declared at 1 pm. An estimate of over 1.5 lakh students appears for these exams. Students can check their results at madrasaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

While the UP Board has declared the results for class 10 and 12 board exams already. This result is being announced by UP Madarsa Education Council (UPMEC). Students who have appeared for Munshi or maulvi which is secondary level class or alim or kamil which is senior secondary level class and fazil exams will be able to get their results today.

UP Madarsa Board result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘examination result’

Step 3: Click on ‘annual exam result 2020’

Step 4: Enter roll number, result will appear

The Madarasa Board was set-up in 1996. A total of 14,677 Madarsas are functional at junior high school level while 4,536 are functional at a senior level across the state, as per the information available at the official website.

Under the Nai Manzil scheme launched by the Ministry of Minority Affairs for Muslim youth, those who have dropped out of schools or those who have a madrasa background are taught a bridge course to be at the level of class 12 level students and hence be able to get admission in any stream at any Indian college. The same course was being implemented at Jamia School where 100 such students enrolled as part of a bridge course in 2016.

