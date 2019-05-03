Class XII CBSE results: UP leads top scorer pack, two girls get 499 out of 500

Students from Uttar Pradesh, the Western region in particular, have come out on top in the 2018-19 Class XII CBSE board exams, the results for which were declared Thursday.

The two girls who jointly scored the highest – 499 out of 500 marks – both studied in schools in Western UP. They are Hansika Shukla from Delhi Public School, Meerut Road, Ghaziabad, and Karishma Arora from S D Public School, Muzaffarnagar.

In fact, 12 out of the 23 students who have secured the three highest percentages are from schools in UP. Three students scored 498 out of 500. One of them, Aishwarya, was a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1, Rae Bareli. She is also the only one of the top 23 who studied at a government school.

Among the 18 students who secured 497 out of 500, one is from Lucknow, three from Meerut, three from Ghaziabad and two from Noida.

A total of 12,05,484 students appeared for the examinations, with the pass percentage at 83.40% — an increase of 0.39 percentage points from last year’s 83.01%. The 12,441 schools for which the examinations were conducted are divided across 10 regions.

Areas in Western Uttar Pradesh come under the CBSE’s Dehradun region, which registered a pass percentage of 76.98% — a 1.4 percentage point increase from last year. Among the 10 regions, Thiruvananthapuram, comprising Kerala and Lakshadweep, registered the highest pass percentage at 98.2%.

However, Delhi registered the highest increase in pass percentage compared to the previous year. This year’s figure is 91.87%, a 2.87 percentage point increase. Delhi also has the highest number of candidates among all the regions, with 2,59,868 candidates.

Some slipped in their pass percentages compared to last year, most notably the Patna region, comprising the states of Bihar and Jharkhand, which reduced by 3.81 percentage points to 66.73%.

In continuance of previous years’ trends, girls outperformed boys with an overall pass percentage of 88.70%. With a pass percentage of 79.40%, boys are behind by over 9.3 percentage points, almost identical to last year’s gap.

Girls also registered a higher pass percentage in every region. The biggest difference was in Patna, where girls were ahead with 76.08% as opposed to 61.57% among the boys — a 14.51 percentage point gap. Girls also shone among the highest scorers. The two top scorers and the three with the second highest scores are all girls. Among the 18 students at the third position, 11 are girls.

This time, approximately 26 transgender students had also appeared for the examination and registered a pass percentage of 83.33%.

Toppers

Hansika Shukla, DPS Ghaziabad

99.8%

Expressing “no regrets” for the one mark lost in English, Hansika claims she expected a good result but topping the country was both a shock and surprise. A Humanities stream student, Hansika got 499 out of 500.

As part of her preparation, Hansika chose to stay away from social media. “I did not have a fixed schedule. In fact, I did not study more than 1.5 hours at a stretch,” she said. Hansika has her eyes on Delhi University for further studies. “I am looking to pursue Psychology from Lady Shri Ram College,” she said.

Karishma Arora, S D public school, Muzaffarnagar

99.8%

Until the exams began, Karishma would travel with her father every Sunday for a three-hour Kathak class. For Karishma, dancing is a “passion” and a form of “relaxation”. With 499 out of 500, Karishma and Hansika are joint toppers. “I was very confident of a good result… But no one expects to top India,” she said.

Karishma is also looking to pursue Psychology from DU. “I am interested in either LSR or JMC… I am excited about the different avenues college has to offer,” she said.

Mehak Talwar, DPS Rohini

99.4%

Mehak is among the two students in the capital who got rank 3 in the board exams, with a score of 497 out of 500. However, the 18-year-old Humanities student is not new to fame, having authored a book titled ‘The Phantom Paradox’ last year. “I was expecting to do well but not this well. When I got to know, I was on top of the world. I want to do either Psychology (Hons) or English (Hons) in either St Stephen’s College or LSR,” she said.

She scored 100 in Sociology, Psychology, History and Political Science, and 97 in English.

Veeraj Jindal, Vasant Valley School

99.4%

Veeraj is the second topper from Delhi. With a score of 497 out of 500, Jindal is now headed to the US for further education.

“I was expecting above 95%, but not such high marks. I’ve already got admission in Dartmouth College, New Hampshire, where I’ll be studying Maths and Economics. I wanted to experience an education system different from the one in India,” said Jindal, who has scored full marks in Computer Science and Political Science, and 99 out of 100 in Economics, Maths and English.

Lavannya Balakrishnan, The heritage school

97.8%

Lavannya is the All India Topper in the ‘Children With Special Needs’ category, scoring 489 out of 500. She became partially hearing impaired after a bout of viral fever and chicken pox in Class VI.

“My parents have been extremely supportive… I have to use hearing aids for both ears… I got help from my teachers and classmates,” said Lavannya, who scored 99 in Sociology, Home Science, and Painting, and 92 in English Core. She now intends to pursue “designing, graphics, and animation”.