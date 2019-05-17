UP JEECUP admit card 2019 released: Steps to download

UP JEECUP admit card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has released the admit card or hall ticket for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2019 at its official website jeecup.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on May 26, 2019 (Sunday). The entrance exam for engineering/technology diploma courses will be held in the morning shift beginning 9 am, while the exam for admission to other courses will be conducted in the afternoon shift beginning 2:30 pm.

The UP JEECUP for group A which is conducted to select students for admission to engineering and polytechnic courses. The entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2019 but the UPJEE 2019 was postponed to be conducted along with exams for admission to other courses on May 26 on the pretext of Lok Sabha elections.

UPJEE admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘admit card group A’ or ‘admit card group B’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card.

The exam will be conducted in the offline mode. There will be one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. The duration of the test will be for three hours. For each correct question, four marks will be given and one-fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answers.