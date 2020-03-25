UP JEE Polytechnic course JEECUP on May 31, applications open till April 20

UPJEE JEECUP exam shifted from April 26 to May 31 (Representational image) UPJEE JEECUP exam shifted from April 26 to May 31 (Representational image)

UP JEE Polytechnic course JEECUP: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has extended the last date for UPJEE polytechnical registration for 2020 session. Interested can apply till April 20. The exam is commonly known as JEECUP. Those who clear the exam are eligible for admission to state-based courses. Now, the candidates can apply till April 20.

The aspirants will also get a chance to modify their application form from April 21 to April 24. Subsequently, the exam has also been postponed. The delay is of over two months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the JEE CUP was scheduled to be held on April 26 for engineering and on April 27 for K1 to K8 on April 27.

As per the revised notice issued by the the UPJEE Council, the entrance exam will now be on May 31 for group A and E and on June 1 for group B, C, D, F, G, H, I and group K1 to K8. As per the rules, JEECUP admit card will be available on the official website, a week before the examination.

Read| Developing hand sanitiser to coronavirus testing kit, here’s what IITs and other institutes are doing

The exam pattern remains the same. The offline exam will have 100 objective-type questions and candidates will be given three hours to solve them. The exam will also have negative marking. For each correct question, four marks will be given and one-fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd