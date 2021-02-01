UP JEE BEd 2021 notification released

UP JEE BEd 2021: The University of Lucknow has invited applications for the entrance exam to be held for admission to BEd courses. The notification for the UP Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for BEd 2021-23 admissions has been released at lkouniv.ac.in. The application process is expected to begin from February 18 and the exam is likely to be held on May 19.

Even as the application process has not begun yet, the brochure is out on the official website. Candidates who have scored 50 per cent marks in any graduate-level degree or 55 per cent marks in engineering degree awarded by any government recognised university can apply for the exam.

An application fee of Rs 1500 will be applicable. For candidates belonging to SC, ST category the fee will be Rs 750. However, with the late fee, the amount will be increased to Rs 2500 and Rs 1200, respectively.

Those who clear exam will be eligible for counselling rounds. Counselling sessions too will be held by Lucknow University.