UP JEE BEd 2021: Application process begins, check exam pattern and other details

UP JEE BEd 2021: The application process has begun for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) for admission to BEd courses. The application process has commenced at lkouniv.ac.in – the official website of the University of Lucknow which is conducting the exam. The registration and online form submission window will be open till March 15. The exam is expected to be held on May 19.

Candidates can fill the application fee from February 18 to March 15. Additional late fee charges of Rs 500 will be applicable for those who submit applications from March 16 to 22. For UP’s reserved category candidates, the additional charge will be Rs 250. A fee of Rs 1500 will be applicable. For candidates hailing from UP and belonging to the reserved category, the fee will be Rs 750. For reserved categories from other states, the fee will remain Rs 1500.

Those who clear exam will be eligible for counselling rounds. Counselling sessions too will be held by Lucknow University. Admissions will be granted based on merit via counselling sessions.

UP JEE BEd 2021: Exam pattern

The exam will be objective type and will have two papers each for 200 marks. Every question will be of two marks. In paper-1 questions will be asked from general knowledge and language while the second exam will have 50 questions each from general awareness and subject-specific exam.

Candidates who have scored 50 per cent marks in any graduate-level degree or 55 per cent marks in engineering degree awarded by any government recognised university can apply for the exam.