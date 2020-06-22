UP JEE BEd 2020 to be conducted on July 29

UP JEE BEd will be held on July 29. Representational image/ file UP JEE BEd will be held on July 29. Representational image/ file

UP JEE BEd 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination of Bachelors in Education, UPJEE BEd will be conducted on July 29. The dates were announced by the Lucknow University on Sunday. The entrance exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 11, however, it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The varsity also allowed candidates to change the exam centre of their choice. “If none of the newly opted cities are allotted as examination centre, then any one of the centre from the applicants original three choices will be considered for the exam. Final selection of the examination centre to the candidate will be done by the University of Lucknow, and the University of Lucknow has final rights to change any centre,” the notification mentioned.

The written exam will be of two parts – part A will be common and part B will be specific subjects. Paper A will have questions on general knowledge and language and paper B will have questions on general aptitude and subject-specific questions.

Those who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling. Earlier, the counselling was to begin from June, however, now the revised dates are not yet announced. Based on choice and merit, candidates are selected for admission to BEd courses across UP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd