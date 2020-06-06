UP JEE BEd 2020: Option available to change exam centre

UP JEE BEd will be held by Lucknow University. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representation) UP JEE BEd will be held by Lucknow University. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representation)

After postponing the entrance exam for admission to BEd programmes, the Lucknow University is now offering candidates to opt to appear or an exam centre of their choice. “Keeping in mind the Covid 19 situation all the applicants of JEE B.Ed. are allowed to give new choices for appearing in the examination,” the varsity said in a recent notice.

The applicants who want to change the previously selected examination centres can do so by logging in their application form using registration number. “If none of the newly opted cities are allotted as examination centre, then any one of the centre from the applicants original three choices will be considered for the exam. Final selection of the examination centre to the candidate will be done by the University of Lucknow, and the University of Lucknow has final rights to change any centre,” read the recent notice.

The entrance exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 11, however, it was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The revised dates are yet to be announced. The written exam will be of two parts – part A will be common and part B will be specific subjects. Paper A will have questions on general knowledge and language and paper B will have questions on general aptitude and subject-specific questions.

Those who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling. Earlier, the counselling was to begin from June, however, now the revised dates are not yet announced. Based on choice and merit, candidates are selected based for admission to BEd courses across UP. In case of any query, candidates can contact official helpline numbers – 022 – 61087509, 9335628779, 9335711136, 9335642688.

Several other entrance exams including JEE Main, NEET, CBSE board exams etc have given candidates option to change the exam centres. This has been provided as many have been displaced or move backed to their native places in wake of coronavirus pandemic and are not able to reach the exam centre applied for before the pandemic.

