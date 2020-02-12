UP JEE BEd 2020 application process begins: Check how to apply, exam pattern, fee

UP JEE BEd 2020: Applications open. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image) UP JEE BEd 2020: Applications open. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representational image)

UP JEE BEd 2020: The Lucknow University has released the form for the Joint Entrance Examination for the BEd courses for the academic year 2020-2022. The application process is on and will conclude on March 11, 2020. Interested can apply at the official website, lkouniv.ac.in. Last year, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly had conducted the exam.

Candidates can pay the fee till March 11. The entrance exam is expected to be conducted on April 11 and result is scheduled to be declared on May 11. Those who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling; registrations for which will begin from June 1.

UP JEE BEd 2020: Exam pattern

The written exam will be of two parts – part A will be common and part B will be for specific subjects. For each question, candidates will get two marks and one third marks will be deducted for wrong answer. Each paper will be of 200 marks and three hours will be given to candidates to solve each paper. Paper A will have questions on general knowledge and language and paper B will have questions on general aptitude and subject specific questions.

UP JEE BEd 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official webiste

Step 2: Click on the UP JEE BEd 2020 button

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on registration link (to be active from 4 pm)

Step 5: Fill details and verify to register

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment, submit

UP JEE BEd 2020: Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500 and for the reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 750. With the late fee, the payment will be Rs 2000 and Rs 1000, respectively.

