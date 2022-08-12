UP govt invites applications from research scholars: Check how to apply, eligibility, other details

The Uttar Pradesh government is inviting applications from research scholars for a fellowship programme in which the researchers will be asked to conduct research and development work. Interested candidates can apply for this fellowship at the official website — cmfellowship.upsdc.gov.in.

This fellowship programme will be a full-time job and the selected candidates will not be allowed to participate in any other study or prgoramme during the tenure of this government-backed fellowship.

How to apply

To apply for this programme, candidates will have to fill the online application form available at the official website — cmfellowship.upsdc.gov.in. It will be mandatory to upload a statement of purpose in 500 words along with the application form, and no application will be entertained without this statement of purpose.

After that, the screening committee will do objective scoring of candidates on the basis of their educational qualification, and the shortlisted candidates will be called in for a personal interview, after which the finalised candidates will be sent for a training programme for two weeks.

Eligibility for fellowship programme

Interested candidates should be proficient in spoken and written Hindi (Devanagari script) and he/she should not be older than 40 years of age on the last day of the submission of the application. The candidates should have graduated with a first class or should have scored minimum 60 per cent marks and/or have successfully cleared a higher educational exam from any recognised institute.

In addition to this, the interested candidates should have relevant experience in any of the listed areas — publishing articles/policy papers/research papers/appraisal/monitoring of projects and schemes etc. in the thematic areas related to fellowship. They should also have excellent computer skills and ability to work on Information and Communication Technology applications and also communication skills. Preference may be given to candidates having experience in data analysis.

Candidates should not forget that this will mainly be field work, as under this programme, research scholars will be selected for the Aspirational Development Section (Attachment).

Remuneration amount

The selected scholars will be paid Rs 30,000 per month as a remuneration amount, in addition to Rs 10,000 per month for field visits. In addition to this, they will be paid Rs 15,000 as a lump sum amount to purchase tablet for monitoring and evaluation of schemes. Candidates will also be provided residential facility as far as possible in the development block itself.

Candidates will be allowed to take 12 days of leave in a year on proportionate basis. The fellowship period of the selected research scholar under the fellowship program will be valid for one year from the date of appointment. It can be extended by another year on the recommendation of the department, in view of the need of the subject and on the basis of the excellent work of the researcher.