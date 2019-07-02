Toggle Menu
UP government fixes max amount to be deposited as security, hostel fee for medical and dental colleges

A government order issued by Principal Secretary Rajnish Dubey stated that Technical Education Minister Ashutosh Tondon had received complaints that institutions were charging fees "as per their will, which is against the provisions".

The students had complained they were asked to deposit tuition and other fees in advance putting financial pressure on them, it said. (Representational Image)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday fixed Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh as maximum security deposit and hostel fee, respectively, for private medical and dental colleges for bachelor courses MBBS and BDS.

It also said tuition and other fees of these colleges be deposited per year and not in advance for coming years to avoid any financial burden on students.

The students had complained they were asked to deposit tuition and other fees in advance putting financial pressure on them, it said.

