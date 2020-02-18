UP government earmarks Rs 783 crore for improvement of education in minority-dominated areas

In the Union Budget 2020 education sector was allotted Rs 99,300 crore (Representational image) In the Union Budget 2020 education sector was allotted Rs 99,300 crore (Representational image)

The Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked Rs 783 crore in its 2020-21 budget for improvement of education and basic infrastructure facilities under the ‘Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karyakram’ in minority-dominated areas.

“The budget has a provision of Rs 783 crore for improvement of education, sanitation, health, drinking water and basic infrastructure facilities under PM Jan Vikas Karkyakram in minority-dominated areas,” Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said in his budget speech.

The Budget also has a provision of Rs 479 crore for educational facilities for modern subjects, besides religious education in recognised Madarsas and Maktabs.

In the Union Budget 2020, education sector was granted an outlay of Rs 99,300 crore – a slight rise from the Rs 94,853 core allocated last year. This year, the government has also sanctioned Rs 3,000 crore for skill development. Setting up of several new institutes such as Indian Institute of Heritage and Conservation, National Police University and National Forensic University etc was also promised.

