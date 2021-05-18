UP govt directs educational institutes to begin online classes from May 20

There will be no classes for students studying in primary classes. File.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that online classes will begin for students of all levels from May 20 onwards. The government also shared the announcement through its official Twitter handle. Students of all classes will be able to attend online classes from May 20, except those in primary classes.

Read | UP Board ‘fake’ exam schedule circulates on social media, board issues clarification

The state government has not yet announced any dates for resuming offline classes.

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had recently issued a statement regarding the “fake” UP board exam date sheets for Class 10 and 12 circulating on social media. The UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla in a press conference stated, “An examination schedule of UP Board high school and intermediate exam to be held between June 5 and 25 went viral on social media on May 17 is bogus and fake. We request everyone to ignore it. The board will lodge an FIR against all those who will be found guilty of spreading fake news.”

The UP government has also postponed the high school class 10 and intermediate class 12 exams of the UP Board due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The UPMSP has not made any announcement regarding the fresh dates of the board exams.