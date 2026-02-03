Conduct statewide scrutiny of assistant teacher appointments: Allahabad HC directs UP govt

The court also directed to initiate stringent disciplinary and penal action against officials found to have colluded with, abetted, or deliberately ignored such fraudulent appointments.

By: PTI
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 10:36 AM IST
The Allahabad High Court has instructed the UP government to conduct a thorough statewide review of assistant teacher appointments
Taking a serious note of the “disturbing” pattern of appointments secured by many assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh on the strength of forged certificates, the Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to conduct a comprehensive, statewide scrutiny of all such appointments.

The High Court has directed the principal secretary (basic education) to complete the exercise preferably within six months, and ensure that not only the illegal appointments are cancelled, but salaries are also recovered from the ‘fake’ appointees and stringent action is taken against the colluding officials.

Dismissing a writ petition filed by Garima Singh, Justice Manju Rani Chauhan noted that despite the issuance of several circulars and instructions by the state government, the authorities responsible for maintaining purity in the education system have failed to take effective and timely action against such illegal appointments.

The petitioner had moved the court challenging an order cancelling her appointment, allegedly obtained using forged documents.

“The inaction on the part of the authorities not only perpetuates fraud but also strikes at the very root of the education system, causing grave prejudice to the interest of students, which is of paramount and overriding consideration for this court,” Justice Chauhan said in the judgement dated January 22.

The petitioner had challenged the order passed by the district basic education officer, Deoria, cancelling her appointment.

The basic education officer passed the order after it was revealed that she forged her educational documents and domicile certificate to secure the job.

She was appointed an assistant teacher in July 2010 after her documents were scrutinised upon joining. She served for nearly 15 years without any complaint.

During the hearing, the counsel for the state submitted that in case an employment is obtained based on fraudulent documents or concealing facts, the beneficiary of such fraud cannot seek any inquiry in terms of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999.

