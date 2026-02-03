Conduct statewide scrutiny of assistant teacher appointments: Allahabad HC directs UP govt

The Allahabad High Court has instructed the UP government to conduct a thorough statewide review of assistant teacher appointments (representative image/ Express photographs by Arul Horizon)

Taking a serious note of the “disturbing” pattern of appointments secured by many assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh on the strength of forged certificates, the Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to conduct a comprehensive, statewide scrutiny of all such appointments.

The High Court has directed the principal secretary (basic education) to complete the exercise preferably within six months, and ensure that not only the illegal appointments are cancelled, but salaries are also recovered from the ‘fake’ appointees and stringent action is taken against the colluding officials.

Dismissing a writ petition filed by Garima Singh, Justice Manju Rani Chauhan noted that despite the issuance of several circulars and instructions by the state government, the authorities responsible for maintaining purity in the education system have failed to take effective and timely action against such illegal appointments.