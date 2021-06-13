scorecardresearch
UP govt announces final-year exam schedule for technical courses

The exams are scheduled to be conducted in the fourth week of July. They will be held in online mode with only objective-type questions. 

UP Technical Education Department has announced that final-year exams will be held in online mode. File.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced the exam schedule for final-year students enrolled in technical courses. Alok Kumar, Secretary, technical and vocation education, has confirmed that the exams will be held in July.

“UP govt has decided to hold final year exams of all students under technical education department in 3rd week of July. Other than final year, exams will take place in the last week of July. It will be objective type and online,” Alok Kumar said. The exams will be held in online mode and there will be only objective-type questions.

In response to students’ queries on Twitter, Kumar said, “Students will be able to take these exams from anywhere. Detailed guidelines will be issued by the university under broad framework given by the government.”

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Government had said that only final year exams would be held in undergraduate courses as it issued guidelines for annual and semester examinations in state and private universities for the academic year 2020-21 that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said that in the universities, the students will be promoted to the second year where the first-year exams in undergraduate courses were not held. However, based on the second-year exams in 2022, the marks for their first year will be decided.

