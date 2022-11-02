scorecardresearch
UP Governor advocates online education for transgender community

The Uttar Pradesh Governor was virtually addressing the 25th foundation day celebrations of the UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday advocated for providing online education to people belonging to the transgender community.

Patel was addressing the 25th foundation day celebrations of the UP Rajarshi Tandon Open University virtually. Being the chancellor of state universities, she said youth detained in jails should also be given this facility to get education.

“Transgenders should be given online education facility. Youths in jails should also be benefited from the open education system. They would be able to earn their livelihood by doing some constructive work in the society after completing their sentence.

“The open university can play an important role in educating all sections of the society,” she said. “The universities should take the students on tours to make them aware of what is going on outside.”

