UP D.El.Ed rank list, counselling schedule released: How to check

UP DElEd rank list, counselling schedule 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Education Board has released the rank list of candidates who have cleared the UP Diploma Elementary Education (DElEd) at its official website, updeled.gov.in. Selected students will have to participate in the counselling process.

For students attaining rank 1 to 25,000 the choice filling process will begin from July 17 and conclude on July 19. The seat allocation result will be released on July 20 and the document verification round will be conducted from July 21 to August 5.

UP DElEd rank list 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘know your state rank’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on rank log-in

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will be displayed, download

Candidates up to rank 2,50,000 will be eligible for counselling. A total of three rounds of counselling will be conducted. The final result of seat allocation and counselling will be published on August 6. The D.El.Ed earlier known as BTC is a two-year training programme.

Candidates who clear the course are eligible to teach in primary (class 1 to 5) and upper primary (class 6 to class 8).