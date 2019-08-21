UP DElEd counselling result today: How to check, documents needed

UP DElEd counselling result: The UP BTC of Diploma in Elementary Education counselling result will be declared on Wednesday, August 21 for rank 250001 to 333090 from phase II and rank 1 to 2500000 holders under phase I who have not be allotted any institute so far. For rank 1 to 333090 the allotment list will be declared on August 26.

Those who appear in the list will have to report at the assigned institute from August 22 to August 29 with their original documents. The final result or allotment list based on merit and choice of candidates will be declared on August 30, as per the schedule.

Only those who clear the UP DElEd result 2019 were eligible to appear for the counselling rounds. As per reports, a total of 1,91,111 trainees were registered for the examination of which 1,89,938 have appeared for it. The D.El.Ed exam is a certificate programme to train untrained teachers.

Diploma in Elementary Education is a two-year professional mandatory course for all those aspirants who wish to teach in government-aided and private colleges and institutions in the Uttar Pradesh. This diploma course is pre-requisite training course to be able to teach from Class 1 to Class 8.