Friday, January 29, 2021
UP DELED semester results 2018 released, here’s how to check

UP D.EL.ED semester result 2018: The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- btcexam.in, and can download their marks sheet

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | January 29, 2021 12:15:21 pm
result 1200Check UP D.EL.ED semester result 2018 at btcexam.in

UP D.EL.ED semester result 2018: The results of Uttar Pradesh D.EL.ED (Diploma in Elementary Education) first, second, fourth semester result has been released. The candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- btcexam.in, and can download their marks sheet.

The marksheets can be downloaded using the roll number, date of birth.

UP D.EL.ED semester results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- btcexam.in

Step 2: Click on the semester wise result link available on home page

Step 3: In the new window, enter your roll number, date of birth, captcha

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out of mark sheet.

Diploma in Elementary Education is a two-year professional mandatory course for all those aspirants who wish to teach in government-aided and private colleges and institutions in the Uttar Pradesh. This diploma course is pre-requisite training course to be able to teach from Class 1 to Class 8.

