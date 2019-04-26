UP D.EL.ED first semester results 2019 to declare soon, how to check

UP D.El.Ed Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (UP D.El.Ed) first semester examination result will be declared by Monday, April 29, 2019, the official speaking to indianexpress.com mentioned. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the official website- updeledinfo.in.

As per reports, a total of 1,91,111 trainees were registered for the examination of which 1,89,938 have appeared for it. The D.El.Ed exam is a certificate programme to train untrained teachers.

UP D.EL.ED first semester result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Board, updeledinfo.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Click Here For D. El. Ed first semester result 2019”

Step 3: Login with your registration number. Check merit list or state rank

Step 4: Download and take a print out for further reference,

Diploma in Elementary Education is a two-year professional mandatory course for all those aspirants who wish to teach in government aided and private colleges and institutions in the Uttar Pradesh. This diploma course is pre-requisite training course to be able to teach from Class 1 to Class 8.