UP D.EL.ED first semester result declared, check at updeledinfo.in

UP D.EL.ED First Semester Result: Uttar Pradesh D.EL.ED (Diploma in Elementary Education) first semester examination result has been released at updeledinfo.in. As per reports, a total of 1,91,111 trainees were registered for the examination of which 1,89,938 have appeared for it. As many as 1,41,902 (74.25 per cent) have successfully passed the exam.
UP D.EL.ED First Semester Result: Steps to check
Step 1: Go to the official website for the Board (updeledinfo.in)
Step 2: Click on the link that says “Click Here For D. El. Ed first semester result 2018”
Step 3: Login with your registration number. Check merit list or state rank
Step 4: Download and take a print out
Diploma in Elementary Education is a two-year professional mandatory course for all those aspirants who wish to teach in government aided and private colleges and institutions in the Uttar Pradesh. This diploma course is pre-requisite training course to be able to teach from Class 1 to Class 8.
