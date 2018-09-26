UP D.EL.ED first semester result declared, check at updeledinfo.in

UP DELED Result 2017 First Semester: Here’s how to check result UP DELED Result 2017 First Semester: Here’s how to check result

UP D.EL.ED First Semester Result: Uttar Pradesh D.EL.ED (Diploma in Elementary Education) first semester examination result has been released at updeledinfo.in. As per reports, a total of 1,91,111 trainees were registered for the examination of which 1,89,938 have appeared for it. As many as 1,41,902 (74.25 per cent) have successfully passed the exam.

UP D.EL.ED First Semester Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Board (updeledinfo.in)

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Click Here For D. El. Ed first semester result 2018”

Step 3: Login with your registration number. Check merit list or state rank

Step 4: Download and take a print out

Diploma in Elementary Education is a two-year professional mandatory course for all those aspirants who wish to teach in government aided and private colleges and institutions in the Uttar Pradesh. This diploma course is pre-requisite training course to be able to teach from Class 1 to Class 8.

