Not only books, college students in UP can soon have tablets issued from library

Under the scheme, the government plans to provide eight to nine tablets to the library of each of these colleges. (Source: Getty Images)

With growing dependence on digital mediums for studies in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide 160 tablets with pre-loaded study material to 18 government colleges in seven aspirational districts.

The devices will be available at college libraries as digital reference books, and students can get them issued too.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the districts chosen for the initial stage of the project are Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur and Chitrakoot.

Additional Chief Secretary of Higher Education Maneka S Garg said in these districts, many students do not have smartphones or other e-learning devices and lack internet connectivity. Pre-loaded study material will do away with the need for internet connectivity.

Under the scheme, the government plans to provide eight to nine tablets to the library of each of these colleges. As per the specifications, each tablet will have 10-inch screen and high resolution.

The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Department has already started a “digital library” for universities and colleges, and the content from the library could be downloaded in these tablets also.

