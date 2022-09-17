scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

UP CM launches ‘Mission Niramaya’ for improvement in paramedical training

The chief minister laid emphasis on increasing the quality of education in nursing and paramedical colleges. During the training, he also stressed the need for better training in nursing and paramedical institutions, the statement read.

He said practical knowledge is very necessary for the youth taking training in nursing.

Terming nursing and paramedical staff as the backbone of the health and medical system, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that there is a need for drastic changes in nursing and paramedical training keeping in view the future requirements.

In view of this, instructions have been given to start ‘Mission Niramaya’ for comprehensive improvement in training of nurses and paramedics, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Planned efforts should also be made for this, the policy should be decided in consultation with reputed hospitals of the private sector, it quoted Adityanath as saying.

He said practical knowledge is very necessary for the youth taking training in nursing. There is a need to make more and more youths aware about better career prospects in nursing and paramedical Sector, the chief minister added.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 09:00:14 pm
