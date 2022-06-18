UP Class 10 results 2022 out, state records 88.18% pass percentage

The Class 10 results of the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate were declared at 2 pm on Saturday with an overall passing percentage of 88.18 per cent being announced by the Board. The passing percentage for boys was 85.25 per cent while for girls, it was 91.69 per cent. The passing percentage increased from 83.31 per cent in 2020 and 80.07 per cent in 2019. The result is available at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in.

The highest passing percentage was from Gautam Budh Nagar district (95.58 per cent), followed by Etawah (93.71 per cent) in second place and Amethi (93.51 per cent) in third.

The topper was Prince Patel of Kanpur’s Anubhav Inter College in Murlipur area with a 97.67 per cent score. In joint second place were Sanskriti Thakur of Moradabad’s SVMIC, Gulabbari, and Kiran Kushwaha of Kanpur’s Shivaji Inter College, with a tied score of 97.50 per cent.

The Class 10 examinations were held from March 24 to April 12 after a gap of two years due to Covid.

A total of 27.81 lakh students had enrolled for the examination, out of which 25.20 lakh students appeared for the examinations. Out of the 25.20 lakh students, 13.71 lakh students were boys, while 11.48 lakh students were girls. A total of 22.22 lakh students passed the examinations this year.

Of the 8,373 exam centres, 6,398 were in rural areas while 1,975 were located in urban areas.

The board in coordination with district and zonal officials had taken special measures to ensure that no cheating took place. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to invoke the stringent National Security Act against those found involved in cheating or paper leaks.

The board had installed CCTVs at examination centres across the state to ensure strict vigil against cheating and unfair means. A web telecast system was installed at all centres which was monitored centrally from a control room in Lucknow by the board.