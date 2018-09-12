UP Cabinet nod to appoint retired professors to meet shortage of teachers in medical colleges

These include the under construction paediatrics hospital at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, as well as the Super Speciality Cancer Hospital in Lucknow. These include the under construction paediatrics hospital at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, as well as the Super Speciality Cancer Hospital in Lucknow.

The Cabinet on Tuesday gave the go ahead to appoint retired professors of government medical colleges on a contract basis and a monthly honorarium of Rs 2.30 lakh — equivalent to AIIMS — in order to meet the shortage of senior teachers for upcoming super-specialty blocks in four hospitals.

While an indoor patient facility is due to be started at the Super Speciality Cancer Hospital at CG City in Lucknow this year, super speciality blocks are to be established at four medical colleges in Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jhansi and Allahabad under the Prime Minister Swastha Suraksha Yojana. A 500-bed paediatric hospital is being established at the BRD Medical College to cater to encephalitis-affected regions of Purvanchal and Terai.

The proposal was made considering that medical teachers in Uttar Pradesh retire at the age of 65 while the Medical Council of India allows 70 years as the retirement age.

In an another significant decision, the proposal to implement 7th Pay Commission benefits for employees of Industrial Development Authorities in the state from January 1, 2016, was also cleared, along with a proposal to start a ground water conservation scheme under which traditional community ponds spread over one to five hectares would be revamped and maintained.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to transfer about 5 acres of land in Baghpat district in favour of the secondary education department for construction of a central school.

