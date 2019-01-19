UP cabinet gives in-principle nod to implement EWS quota

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Friday gave “in-principle” approval to implementation of 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections in general category. The cabinet cleared the proposal to implement the reservation from January 14 onwards.

“Fourteen decisions have been taken by Cabinet today and the biggest decision is to implement the notification by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment dated January 12, 2019 to provide for 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker section of the society,” said Cabinet Minister and UP government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma.

Sharma said this reservation would be given without modifying quota for any other category.

“Bina kisi ke aarakshan ko chhede hue, jo samanya varg ke log hain, jo aarthik roop se kamjor hain, usko 10 per cent ki vyavastha,” said the minister, adding, “Sarkari sewaon ki sabhi shrenion mein niyuktiyon ke liye, ya sarkari shaikshik sansthano mein pravesh ke liye aarthik roop se kamjor vargon ke liye adhiktam 10 er cent ka aarakshan anuvanya kiya gaya hai (Without disturbing reservation for any group, 10 per cent reservation has been ensured for employment opportunities in government services and in admission to government-run educational institutions for the economically weak in the general category).”

“The 10 per cent reservation has been given in-principle approval by the cabinet today, the remaining process would now be completed,” he said.

Among other cabinet decisions was an approval to change the name of “Mughalsarai tehsil” to “Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar”. “Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was a thinker, economist, historian as well as a journalist. His body was found on February 11,1968 at Mughalsarai Railway Station in Chandauli. A high-level committee headed by Chairman of the revenue board was formed to look into the name change of Mughalsarai tehsil. The panel recommended naming of Mughalsarai Tehsil as Deen Dayal nagar tehsil in public interest,” said Sharma, adding that Finance and Law departments had given “no-objection” to the proposal.