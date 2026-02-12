UP Budget 2026 proposes a rise in education outlay, with vocational training sees 88% boost

Vocational education has received the biggest boost, with an 88 per cent hike to Rs 3,349 crore, while technical education has been allotted Rs 2,365 crore—up 72 per cent from last year.

The Uttar Pradesh government has raised allocations for education and youth-focused schemes in its 2026-27 Budget, presented in the Assembly on Wednesday by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna. Vocational education has received the biggest boost, with an 88 per cent hike to Rs 3,349 crore, while technical education has been allotted Rs 2,365 crore—up 72 per cent from last year.

Higher education will see a 7 per cent rise to Rs 6,591 crore. Secondary education has been allocated Rs 22,167 crore, marking a 15 per cent increase, and basic education commands the largest share at Rs 77,622 crore.

Khanna announced plans to establish two Chief Minister Model Composite Schools in each of the state’s 75 districts, alongside the development of one Chief Minister Abhyudaya School per district. The Budget also earmarks Rs 400 crore for the Rani Lakshmi Bai Scooty Scheme to support meritorious girl students, and Rs 40 crore for the Chief Minister’s Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme to connect students with industries for hands-on training.