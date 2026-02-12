UP Budget 2026 proposes a rise in education outlay, with vocational training sees 88% boost

The Uttar Pradesh government has raised allocations for education and youth-focused schemes in its 2026-27 Budget, presented in the Assembly on Wednesday by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna. Vocational education has received the biggest boost, with an 88 per cent hike to Rs 3,349 crore, while technical education has been allotted Rs 2,365 crore—up 72 per cent from last year.
Higher education will see a 7 per cent rise to Rs 6,591 crore. Secondary education has been allocated Rs 22,167 crore, marking a 15 per cent increase, and basic education commands the largest share at Rs 77,622 crore.
Khanna announced plans to establish two Chief Minister Model Composite Schools in each of the state’s 75 districts, alongside the development of one Chief Minister Abhyudaya School per district. The Budget also earmarks Rs 400 crore for the Rani Lakshmi Bai Scooty Scheme to support meritorious girl students, and Rs 40 crore for the Chief Minister’s Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme to connect students with industries for hands-on training.
State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya described the Budget as a powerful roadmap toward achieving a developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047, while Minister Rajni Tiwari called it a historic step for modern infrastructure and innovation in education.
Beyond education, the Budget highlights employment generation and youth empowerment. The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission has trained 9.25 lakh youths over five years, with 4.22 lakh placed in reputed companies. Free coaching under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana is currently benefiting over 23,000 aspirants at 163 centres, while the Chief Minister Fellowship Programme engages youth in policy-making across 108 aspirational blocks.
The Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana has distributed nearly 50 lakh tablets and smartphones to students, and sports kits have been provided to 90,000 local youth groups. Recruitment drives remain a focus: since 2017, over 2.19 lakh police personnel have been hired, with training underway for 60,244 new constables.
Under Mission Rozgar, 8,966 candidates have been appointed in government secondary schools, while aided schools have seen 34,074 teacher selections since 2017. The Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan aims to establish one lakh new micro-enterprises annually through collateral-free, interest-free loans.
The state also reported record performance under MGNREGA, generating 20.19 crore person-days in 2025-26—surpassing its target and benefiting over 47 lakh families.
