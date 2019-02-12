UP BTE result 2018-19 declared, check updates

UP BTE result 2018-19: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (UPBTE) has declared the result of polytechnic diploma exam as well as for the exams conducted to clear the backlog. Candidates can check the result at the official website, bteup.ac.in.

Advertising

The exams were conducted in December 2018. The BTE, UP has declared the results for semester 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the polytechnical diploma course. The result for special back paper conducted in 2017 is also available on the official website.

UP BTE result 2018-19: How to download

The results are available on the direct link – result.bteupexam.in

Step 1: Visit the official website, result.bteupexam.in

Step 2: Log-in using roll number

Step 3: Result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

Candidates need to download and take print out of their scorecard and result for future references. According to reports, Garima Mishra from Kanpur has topped the exam with 92.99 per cent marks. She is a second-year student.