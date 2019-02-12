Toggle Menu
UP BTE result 2018-19 declared, check updateshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/up-bte-result-2018-19-declared-check-updates-bteup-ac-in-5580361/

UP BTE result 2018-19 declared, check updates

According to reports, Garima Sharma a second-year student has topped the exam with 92.99 per cent marks. Neha Sharma from Kanpur has reportedly topped the exam.

UPBTE exam result, upbte result, BTE UP result 20918, up bte polytechnical result, up bte back result, up bte special back result, bteup.ac.in, result.bteupexam.in, india result, sarkari exam, sarkari exam result, sarkari naukri result, education news
UP BTE result: Candidates can check at, bteup.ac.in. (Representational Image)

UP BTE result 2018-19: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education (UPBTE) has declared the result of polytechnic diploma exam as well as for the exams conducted to clear the backlog. Candidates can check the result at the official website, bteup.ac.in.

The exams were conducted in December 2018. The BTE, UP has declared the results for semester 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the polytechnical diploma course. The result for special back paper conducted in 2017 is also available on the official website.

UPBTE exam result, upbte result, BTE UP result 20918, up bte polytechnical result, up bte back result, up bte special back result, bteup.ac.in, result.bteupexam.in, india result, sarkari exam, sarkari exam result, sarkari naukri result, education news

 

UP BTE result 2018-19: How to download

The results are available on the direct link – result.bteupexam.in

Step 1: Visit the official website, result.bteupexam.in

Step 2: Log-in using roll number

Step 3: Result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

Candidates need to download and take print out of their scorecard and result for future references. According to reports, Garima Mishra from Kanpur has topped the exam with 92.99 per cent marks. She is a second-year student.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Declared! Gujarat University LLB result released at gujaratuniversity.ac.in, website down
2 ICSI CS foundation, executive, professional result December 2018 on February 25
3 5000 more seats in Navodaya Vidyalayas, two counsellor per school