scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

UP Boards 2023 Class 10th, 12th pre-boards and inter-practical exam dates announced

UP Boards 2023 Class 10th, 12th Datesheet: The datesheet is now available at the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

UP board exams, board exams, UP board exams datesheetIt is also expected that the UP Board will release the exam date sheet 2023 for theory exam soon. (Representative image)
Listen to this article
UP Boards 2023 Class 10th, 12th pre-boards and inter-practical exam dates announced
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

UP Boards 2023 Class 10th, 12th Datesheet: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad today released the UP board exam date sheet 2023. The datesheet is now available at the official website – upmsp.edu.in.

Rad |Schools closed: List of states that have shut down schools due to cold

It is also expected that the UP Board will release the exam date sheet 2023 for theory exam soon.

UP board practical date sheet 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the download section.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Why you should read ‘Interstate Water Dispute’ ...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Why you should read ‘Interstate Water Dispute’ ...
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘UP Board intermediate time table 2023’.

Step 4: The datesheet will be available on your home page.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

This year, the practical exam will be conducted in two phases. The first phase of exams will be held from January 21 to January 28, 2023 in in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti. The second phase is scheduled from January 29 to February 5, 2023, in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 20:33 IST
Next Story

Taliban criticises Prince Harry over Afghan killings comment

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close