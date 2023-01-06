UP Boards 2023 Class 10th, 12th pre-boards and inter-practical exam dates announced

UP Boards 2023 Class 10th, 12th Datesheet: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad today released the UP board exam date sheet 2023. The datesheet is now available at the official website – upmsp.edu.in.

It is also expected that the UP Board will release the exam date sheet 2023 for theory exam soon.

UP board practical date sheet 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the download section.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads ‘UP Board intermediate time table 2023’.

Step 4: The datesheet will be available on your home page.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

This year, the practical exam will be conducted in two phases. The first phase of exams will be held from January 21 to January 28, 2023 in in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti. The second phase is scheduled from January 29 to February 5, 2023, in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.