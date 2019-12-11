UP Board to hold compartment exams for Class 12

The move is expected to impact over 25.86 lakh candidates (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan/Representational image) The move is expected to impact over 25.86 lakh candidates (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan/Representational image)

UP Board intermediate class 12 exam 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board has proposed to introduce compartmental examinations for class 12 board exams 2020. UP Board Additional Secretary Shiv Lal informed indianexpress.com, “The proposal is under consideration and will be implemented for the upcoming board exams. Students who fail in one or more subjects will get a second chance under this.”

The board already conducts compartmental exams for class 10 students which will continue to take place. This move is expected to impact additional 25.86 lakh students who have registered to appear for the UP Board class 12 exam 2020. The move is further aimed at bringing down the absentee ratio from UP Board inter exams.

In the academic year 2019, a total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams. Of this, 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data. In 2018 as well, 11 lakh candidates did not appear for the intermediate exam.

To ensure further security and anti-cheating practices in the board exams this year, UPMSP will also launch webcasting or live to monitor of exam centres. The additional secretary informed that each district will have a resource centre where-in they can monitor every exam centre and raise an alert, in case of any suspicious behaviour.

Further, the board is also planning to have a state-level monitoring centre too, however, the later is yet to be finalised. The board already uses CCTV cameras, voice recorders and special task force (STF) to curb cheating in state board exams.

The move has come after the board increased the re-evaluation fee for the board exams by five times in the last academic year. As per the latest rules, to get one subject paper reevaluated, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 instead of Rs 100 earlier. With this, the UP Board’s reevaluation procedure is the costliest in the country.

This year, a total of 56,11,689 students have applied to appear in the UP Board exams. Of the total, 30,25,442 students will be appearing for class 10 and 25,86,246 for class 12 board exams.

